Rockford Christian seniors hope to start new tradition with ‘paint the parking lot’ party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Christian High School’s parking lot will look a lot more colorful this upcoming school year. Seniors held a “paint the parking lot” party.

Students bought a parking spot and showcased their creative skills. Flowers and sports were just a few of the designs. Students say it was a fun way to start the school year.

“It’s another opportunity for us to come together. You can park in it, you can park in other spaces, but for school hours we’re the only ones that can park in that spot,” said senior Samantha Como.

Seniors hope that this becomes a tradition and future classes will fill the lot with colorful places to park.

