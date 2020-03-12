Rockford Christian students meet Sawyer the robot

Closings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some elementary students at Rockford Christian got a chance to work with robots on Thursday as a Rock Valley College professor brought a robot named Sawyer to school.

Associate Professor Lucas Greenlee supplied Sawyer to the classroom, where students were able to program it to pick up marbles.

It was also a chance for students to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Fourth grader Johanna Flores said, “I thought robots were just for being part of movies and helping out. After I saw that, I see robots can do much more than that.”

Prof. Greenlee said he enjoyed working with the students and hopes more schools reach out to him to do a similar presentation.

