Rockford Christian students team up with fire and police to give gifts to elementary school students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford students head into winter break this weekend, and students at Froberg Elementary were given a special send off on Friday.

Each student at the school, located at 4555 20th Street, received a complimentary sweatshirt bearing the Froberg school logo.

Students from Rockford Christian high school volunteer at the school and said they wanted to do something for the students there, so they teamed up with the New Milford Fire Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to give away toys, teddy bears and a McDonald’s lunch.

Froberg Principal Kim Ward said it was great to see the interaction between students and deputies.

“The students just light up,” she said. “Some of them have been sitting down and eating with them and just talking with them. The kids are having a really positive experience and just feeling very special. This is really making our kids feel special, and that’s what it’s all about.”