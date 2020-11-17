Rockford Christmas Tree goes up at Davis Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Rockford. The official tree is now in place at its new home.

We followed its journey to Davis Park Tuesday morning.

With surgical precision, crews took down the giant tree destined to be a beacon of holiday joy in the Stateline.

“Christmas is probably my favorite season. I like to see the tree decorated,” said John Richards of Tree Care Enterprises.

Richards is one of the crew members harvesting the tree. He says it doesn’t really feel like a job to him, especially this year.

“Hopefully, Christmas can bring some happiness to people’s lives in a year that’s been so challenging,” he added.

The blue spruce is one of the biggest trees to ever grace downtown Rockford.

“It’ll have a total height of around 45 feet and 16 feet wide,” Richards said.

But the tree has a different home this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the tree to Davis Park, a historic park here in Rockford, and we can’t wait to decorate it even more,” explained Nick Povalitis, the VP of Marketing and Sports Development for RACVB.

The new venue should provide everyone with plenty of room to see the tree.

“I would hope that being outside, we can still have plenty of people can come down and take pictures,” Richards added.

“Traditions are important to everybody regardless of what your holiday season or spirit of choice traditions for families, traditions for the community are important to us at RACVB,” concluded Povalitis.

MORE HEADLINES: