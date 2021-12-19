Rockford church adopts 3-year-old for Christmas after his mom dies in crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A three-year-old is without a mother after a Rockford crash, and a stateline church is now on a mission to give him a Christmas to remember.

Antonio’s grandmas said that he asks everyday if his mom is coming back, so this year, a local church wanted to make sure that Antonio never feels alone, especially on Christmas.

“This is a pillow that one of my friends had made for him, and he sleeps with it every night,” said Felscia Spears, Antonio’s grandmother.

Spears is now caring for her three-year-old grandson Antonio.

“Well, Antonio lost his mom a few months ago,” Spears said. “My pastor adopts a child each year, a family. He asked if it would be okay if he adopted Antonio as the family this year for the church.”

Antonio’s mom died in October in a Rockford car crash, making this his first Christmas without here. That is where Pastor Ronald Alexander of Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford comes in.

“When this tragedy happened, I wanted to make sure he was provided for,” Alexander said.

Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford is adopting the family for the holiday this Christmas, and gathering donations for Antonio.

“That even though there was one part we could not replace, I felt like we could do something to keep him lifted, to keep him excited and to give him what I feel like Christmas is all about,” Alexander said. “To us, Christmas is giving, not receiving.”

Antonio could not be more deserving, according to Alexander.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Alexander said. “That we would become that village, literally, that we would be the ones to surround him and support him, I want him to be so overwhelmed with love that he won’t miss what’s missing.”

“He’s always told me, from day one, that if this kid needs anything, let him know,” Spears added. “It feels great, because you find yourself worrying about what are you going to do.”

Spears said that, aside from opening gifts, Antonio has one more request this year.

“He asks my pastor every time we see him to pray for his mom,” Spears said. “No matter where we’re at, he’s going to ask somebody to pray for her.”

Spears thanked everyone for the love and support. People who wish to donate can bring a gift to Hope Fellowship Church, or make a donation on Cash App at $HopeRockford. Make sure to put Antonio in the memo. People can also donate through Givelify Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford, IL.