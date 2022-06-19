ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Juneteenth celebration in Rockford came with an award for one distinguished member of the community.

Zion Lutheran Church held its Juneteenth worship celebration at Patriots Gateway Community Center Sunday morning. There were speakers who touched on what the day means to them, along with gospel music.

The Zion Legacy Award was awarded to Ronald Simmons, a longtime member of the church. He became a GED teacher for Rock Valley’s “Elevate” program after retiring as a research chemist, helping young people finish their education and become more successful.

He called that his biggest accomplishment.

“I always felt liberated, but I also felt that Juneteenth gave us the right to love ourselves, to love one another, and to know that we are equal and just as important as any other citizen in the United States,” Simmons said.

The service was followed by a traditional soul food lunch.