ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church held a fun family event Thursday evening.

Families with fifth-grade or younger children were invited to visit First Free Rockford, as the church was holding a “Kids Family Bash.”

Young ones got to eat hot dogs, play with inflatables and sign up for the “Kids Club.” Parents also got the chance to have some fun and socialize without worrying about their children.

Church officials said that the event was all about bringing the community together.

“Oh, I was so excited. We have been waiting for this, we’ve been planning for a while. I just love doing this. This is my favorite part of the job, is just having families come and get to know each other and just be open,” said Kari Heckler, director of Kids Ministry at First Free Rockford. “To open our doors and have the community to show up is great, cause that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to be part of the community of Rockford.”

The church also offered a half price discount for their Kids Club.