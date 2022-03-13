ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the war on Ukraine continues, a local church is ramping up their efforts to support their sister church and all Ukrainians.

Pastor Peter Dibley of First Covenant Church Rockford said that, so far, the pastor in Ukraine is still there, but his family has evacuated to Poland. The Rockford church has now become a hug for donations, asking for medical and baby supplies.

“As you’re praying, pray for the heart of Putin to be softened at some point that there be a miracle, that his mind would be changed,” Dibley said.

Church goers gathered around the Ukrainian flag, hoping and praying for peace in the country.

“If more of us can come together, we can do greater good as a unit than we can individually, but it takes each individual part,” Dibley said.

Dibley said that their church is continuing their effort to support Ukraine, with a sister church not far from Kyiv, the nation’s capital.

“We also did a dedication day, or collection day here at church,” Dibley said. “So, we took another donation of finances, but also for people to bring medical supplies and baby supplies.”

The pastor at First Covenant’s sister church is not able to leave, but his wife and child have evacuated, according to Dibley. An urgent situation for the family, who has a son with special needs.

“They were sheltering in their root cellar and their son started having respiratory problems,” Dibley said. “They were able to get to a medical facility in Poland so their son is getting medical treatment.”

Dibley get emotional, hearing these stories of survival first-hand.

“The families that have been broken up…I don’t know what it would be like myself if I had to leave my wife and two daughters,” he said.

Ukraine needs support now more than ever, according to Dibley.

“So wherever you find yourself, whatever kind of help you can give, this is the time,” he said. “The time is now.”

Donations can be dropped of at the church, 316 Wood Rd. A full list of donations can be found on the Rockford Area Christian Ukraine Relief Effort’s Facebook page.