Rockford church credits stimulus passage for 14th food giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City First Church once again stacked up hundreds of boxes of food in their parking lot Thursday, for their 14th giveaway since the pandemic started.

Car after car lined up at the church, at 5950 Spring Creek Rd, for the giveaway, and were greeted by volunteers who placed boxes full of produce, meat and dairy in their trunks.

Pastor Adam Seaton says the latest stimulus bill passed in Washington continues the help they can give.

“The food supply boxes are up in the air every single month,” he said. “Some months, it’s a little easier to secure food. Other months, it’s a little more difficult. So, having these stimulus’ passed really helps the infrastructure, just with food banks, not only locally, but across the nation.”

The church teamed up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank for the giveaways, and have handed out more than 103,000 boxes in the past year.