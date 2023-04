ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church took the traditional Easter egg hunt to new heights on Sunday.

City First Church hosted the Easter egg drops all weekend. Kids lined up for the chance to snatch the eggs after a helicopter dropped the goodies. Roughly 43,000 eggs fell to the ground.

This was the second year for the event. Organizers added two more drops, since it proved to be so popular last year.

It takes more than 100 volunteers to make the fun possible.