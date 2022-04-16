ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Easter egg hunt took place in Rockford on Saturday, but with a little twist.

City First Church held their first “Helicopter Egg Drop.” Over 8,000 eggs filled with candy were dropped from a helicopter. The event was free for all children, and attendees could also get pictures with Easter characters, play games and win special prizes like a hoverboard or a Nintendo Switch.

A pastor at the church said that members of the community have been waiting for this event.

“It’s been so awesome hearing from people in the community like, ‘hey, how is this going to work,'” said Page Flock, lifegroups and community pastor at City First Church. “Like, we’re so excited and even people in our church, people in our community have been inviting family and friends, so it’s just an opportunity for the family to come together and be apart. and just see so much joy.”

Other weekend events include an Easter Sunday morning petting zoo with a glow party, and more games and prizes.