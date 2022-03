ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a Rockford Church is currently under investigation, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the Calvary Memorial Church at 2715 North Alpine at around 4:26 a.m. The first units arrived at the scene within four minutes and were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage.

According to the incident report, the church had smoke detectors; however, they were not activated.