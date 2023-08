ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church is once again assisting families who might need a little help this month.

City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., is hosting another drive-thru distribution on Tuesday.

The church has been teaming up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank since the COVID-19 pandemic to give out thousands of pounds of dairy, protein and produce.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the church’s main auditorium parking lot.