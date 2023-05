ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., is once again teaming up with the Northern Illinois Food Pantry to hand out boxes of fresh groceries.

The Rockford church held dozens of these during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who needs a little help this month can drive up to the church on Tuesday. Volunteers will put the box in their trunks.

The food distribution starts at 10 a.m.