Rockford church hands out 43K pounds of food for free

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City First Church handed out 43,000 pounds of food to approximately 2,550 people on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined up along Mulford Road this morning, as church staff handed out the goods in the parking lot, 5950 Spring Creek Road.

The church partnered with Convoy of Hope to distribute the food, along with toilet paper, diapers, and baby food.

In a statement, Pastor Jeremy DeWeerdt said, “This is not the time for the church to shrink back, but for the church to rise up. Church is not a building; it is people – it is us. As our community is faced with great challenges – we are seeing people respond to these needs with great generosity. Thank you to everyone who has given to make today possible. This is the time for us all to come together and help!”

The church is also picking up and delivering groceries and supplies for the elderly and immuno-compromised in the community, by mobilizing a team of volunteers.

For more information, visit cityfirst.church.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

