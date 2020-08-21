Rockford church hands out free back-to-school supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers from Turning Point Church spent Friday handing out school supplies to help local students get ready to go back to school.

On Friday, the volunteers met families at Fairgrounds Park and handed out backpacks, folders, pencils, and other materials needed by students in the classroom.

The supplies weren’t just for those doing in-person learning, but distance learning, too.

Jermale Sullivan, who handed out supplies, said she just wanted to do her part to help. “Some families can’t really get the supplies that they getting right now. That’s why we’re giving out for free, just for the one’s who ain’t got them.”

It wasn’t only school supplies that students received: each bag came with a Rubix Cube, too.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

