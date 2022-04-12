ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Between the pandemic and inflation, many people have fallen on hard times.

A local church is continuing to help those in need with a little bit of hope. City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., has given out over two million pounds of food since April 2020. Organizers said there is a real need in the community right now, and that this is just one way they can give back.

“To be able to partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to meet someone’s need and be able to go, ‘man, we’re showing up in peoples every day lives,’ I’m just so grateful and thankful that, as a church, we are able to do that,” said Page Flock, life groups and community pastor at City First Church.

Car after car lined up outside of the church with their trunks open. Over 60 volunteers placed boxes full of fresh produce, dairy and other goodies insider, all for free.

“I know that it means the world to our community and we are so thankful that they show up and are here to be able to receive that need,” Flock said.

These food distributions are not just a way to fill tangible needs of those in the community, but to offer hope as well, according to Flock.

“Every time we had a food distribution, our parking lot is packed,” said volunteer Bev Miller. “We are just so grateful that it’s helping our community, and Rockford is a good community.”

Miller said that she has seen how others value a helping hand after more than 20 food drives.

“To provide food for families that are hungry, you’re just very blessed when you go home to open up you’re refrigerator and in your cabinets and have food, but to serve the food to people who really need this, it’s a blessing,” she said.

Miller and Flock want others to know that they will continue to provide as long as there is a need and support the Rockford community.

“All of us coming together and doing our part so when people show up and do their part by volunteering, by praying, by giving financially, we can all come together,” Flock said. “That makes an impact, that makes a really big difference.”

City First Church will hold their next food distribution in June.