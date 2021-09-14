Rockford church holds 100th blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Christian Lutheran Church in Rockford recently hit a major milestone, as it hosted it’s 100th blood drive on Tuesday.

The church held it’s first blood drive 20 years ago. Since then, donors have helped collect nearly 4,000 donations. Rock River Valley blood center staff give help, and more than 11,000 lives have been saved.

Organizers say it is about giving back.

“We like to be able to give back to our community, and it is part of our culture here at Christ Lutheran,” said Laura Gorton, Associate Minister at Christ Lutheran Church. “It is part of who we see ourselves as a church, as part of our community and, so, I feel like if we did not have the blood drives, we would be losing a part of who we are.”

Christ Lutheran will hold it’s next blood drive in November.