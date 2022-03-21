ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The community came together on Monday night to support those living through an international crisis.

Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 1802 Pershing Ave., held a prayer vigil for Ukraine. Some members have family there and the priest said that they are reaching out to learn what they need. He said that some members are ready to open their homes in the event refugees come here, and that the goal is to bring peace through prayer.

“We’re really as a church trying to respond to this with the greatest weapon we have, which is prayer, and we want to respond to something so awful with peace,” said Father Jonathan Bannon. “You know, we’re called to love our enemies, and so we are striving to do that.”

The church wants to continue the services every Monday.