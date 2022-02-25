ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — First Covenant Church, whose sister church is located in Kalinovka, Ukraine, held a prayer vigil for the country in the wake of a Russian invasion.

First Covenant helped with the 3-year construction of the sister church beginning in 1990, and representatives for both churches have made a number of in-person trips across the Atlantic

Parishioners came together during the vigil on Friday to offer support.

“We share a common, right, the common human experience and, so anytime that life is threatened, people should come together and support one another,” said Pastor Peter Dibley. “We don’t want to see any more lives lost. So, to be praying for a peaceful resolution to this situation.”