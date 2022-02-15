ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church has families covered when it comes to groceries.

City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., hosted a food giveaway on Tuesday morning. It was the 21st time volunteers distributed food since the pandemic began. Eight-thousand pounds of dairy, meat, produce and non-perishables were up for grabs, which will feed roughly 250 local families.

Church leaders have no plans of slowing down donation efforts.

“This brings us so much joy, like we are having so much fun today by being able to meet people, say hi and be a resource and meet a need today,” said Page Flock, life group and community pastor at City First Church. “So, we walk away with joy and it is honestly an honor to be able to partner and serve with our community.”

City First has food distributions scheduled through the end of this.