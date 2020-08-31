Rockford church members clean up after ‘Black Lives Matter’ sigs vandalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of a Rockford church come together after someone defaced a banner on display.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner is outside the Unitarian Universalist Church near Alpine and E. State Street. Someone threw paint on it.

Church leaders say they aren’t sure when it happened. Monday, parishioners used power washers and elbow grease to remove the paint. One church member calls the vandalism hateful and childish.

“In the era of divisiveness, it’s so important for allies in this struggle to stand up and not just watch anymore. So, coming to remove this act of violence says a lot, I think,” said Wendy Larson Bennett.

The church has had some version of the sign up since 107, following the deaths of Rockford police officer Jamie Cox and Eddie Patterson.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

