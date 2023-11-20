ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church is making final preparations ahead of its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Court Street United Methodist Church expects to serve more than 1000 people on the holiday, but organizers say they could still use some help to make that expectation a reality.

The church is in need of water bottles, containers of apple sauce and fresh store-bought pies to put on people’s plates. The head of the Thanksgiving dinner program, Sue Cram, encourages people to donate and says these dinners bring joy to people throughout the Stateline who need it the most around the holidays.

“I think it’s a way of helping our neighbors in the community, many of them may not have a warm meal to eat, or cant spend the day with family, or maybe their homeless,” Cram said.

150 volunteers are expected to help out from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church, they’ll be handing out to-go style Thanksgiving plates to all.

To learn more about the church and how you can help, visit their website here.