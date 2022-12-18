ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brooke Road United Methodist Church now has a computer lab for members of the community.

Sunday’s grand opening allowed people to visit the computer lab, which features artwork from local artists. The pastor said that it is a gift to the neighborhood, after realizing that community members did not have a place to go after the 11th Street branch of the Rockford Public Library closed.

The lab will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. The church is also offering more online resources to help navigate through careers. There will be “English as a Second Language” courses, as well as citizenship classes held by the “Justice for our Neighbors” organization.

More information about classes and hours can be found on the church’s website.