ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford church has opened its doors to the city’s homeless population during the bitter cold temperatures.

Second First Church’s “Overnight Cafe” gives people a warm place to sleep for the night. With temperatures below zero, the cafe is opened early on Monday and is opening early again Tuesday night.

The people who come in and stay check-in, get a mat to sleep on, a bedroll with two blankets and dinner. There is a grab-and-go breakfast in the morning.

The initial limit was 35 people due to limited space, but they hosted 47 people Monday night.

There is one specific item that they are in need of.

“The supplies have been donations. We’re looking for a source for some mats,” said Karen Hill, a mission ministry team member at Second First. “These had been used for packing materials and the source we got them from, they’re no longer using- they’re using peanuts, foam peanuts. They don’t work, so if there’s someone in the community that has access to this high-density foam.”

They are also looking for help with meals.