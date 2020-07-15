Rockford church opens doors to help people escape the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church is opening its doors to people who need to escape the heat.

SecondFirst Church located at 318 N. Church Street in Rockford, will act as a cooling center. It will be open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The pandemic has caused many places to close or cut back on how many people can come inside. Several agencies came together to make sure people in Rockford have a place to cool off.

“As with most churches, our buildings-although our churches are very active our buildings are pretty empty so for us to be able to jump in and respond when the health department says there’s a need we’re really grateful to be able to provide this to the community,” explained SecondFirst Pastor Rebecca White Newgren.

