ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church and a nationwide not-for-profit teamed up on Tuesday to give to those in need.

Edge Community Fellowship and Goodwill of Northern Illinois held a free clothing giveaway. Clean, gently used clothes in sizes for infants to adults were available at Edge’s Kilburn church location. There were no requirements to participate in the event.

Pastor Calvin Davis of the church said that events like this are vital for the community with prices on the rise.

“The people can get out and get clothing for all ages, it’s free. There’s no set amount to purchase anything. All the food is free, and those who can’t shop, they just don’t have the money to go out and shop and buy as everything is skyrocketing right now price wise, they can come here and get it for free, and we have something for everyone,” Davis said.

Visitors could also pick up a free hot dog at the event.