ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church is looking to spread holiday cheer with their 2nd annual Coat & Toy Giveaway.

United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue, is hosting the event on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coats will be given to those of all ages, while toys will be gifted to children 13 and under. Children must be present to recieve a toy, according to United Faith.