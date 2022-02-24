ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s First Covenant Church shares a sister church in the city of Kalynivka, Ukraine.

First Covenant helped with the 3-year construction of the sister church beginning in 1990.

Pastor Peter Dibley says the church is doing its best to keep in touch with the pastor in Kalynivka, and says they’re prepared to offer any assistance as needed.

“Now we’re just checking in with our friends – we’re trying to communicate – it hasn’t been that easy,” Dibley said. “I’ve only heard back from one, Pastor Igor’s daughter, who sent me a message last night saying there’s explosions nearby. I don’t know if that means in Kalinovka… Kalinovka is about an hour from Kyiv so I don’t know if she’s talking about that in Kyiv.”

Dibley said First Covenant Church, at 316 Wood Road, wants to help the sister church. Pastor Igor also serves as a chaplain in the Ukrainian army.

“Pastor Igor volunteered to become a chaplain because he’s in his country and caring for those who would protect his country, so I would be surprised if they left,” Dibley said.

Ukraine’s Minister of Healthcare reported that dozens of citizens have already been killed in the fighting with Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on the country Wednesday.

Dibley said he is concerned about the possibility that the number of casualties will grow.

“That’s my biggest prayer, that we can have a limited amount of human life lost through all of this,” he said.