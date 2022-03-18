ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several ways to support Ukraine here in the Stateline:

On Sunday, the Rockford Slavic Baptist Church is hosting a bake sale to benefit Ukraine, selling eastern European and American baked goods. Proceeds will go to help refugees. The bake sale will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, on 16th Street and Pershing Avenue.

On Monday, March 21st, there will be a prayer vigil at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, at 1802 Pershing Avenue. The church was founded by immigrants in the 1950’s, including people from Ukraine. They plan to hold a 45 minute prayer service every Monday, which is open to the public.