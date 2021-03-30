Rockford churches take COVID-19 precautions for community to celebrate Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Easter Sunday falls pretty early this year. It’s almost hard to believe the holiday is already this Sunday.

Stateline worshippers planning on heading to church for Easter will be welcomed with safety measures.

“This year more than ever, we need to celebrate the new life, the new hope, the new love and joy and peace that’s felt in Jesus on Easter Sunday,” said SecondFirst Church Pastor Rebecca White Newgren.

With health officials still warning against traditional large gatherings, Rockford churches are taking several different approaches to Easter Sunday this year. Pastor White Newgren says SecondFirst wil host an outdoor worship service Sunday morning.

“Not quite a sunrise service, but we’re going to gather in-person because it’s outside, so socially distanced and masks, we’ll still be able to stay safe, be outside, and celebrate the resurrection,” she explained.

For the last several months, First Free Church has welcomed worshippers for indoor services. Executive Minister Steve Ralph says they’re offering two sessions on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday with an hour in-between for deep cleaning of the sanctuary.

“We’ve got the sanitation foggers and we go through and fog all of the sanctuary and make sure that everything is disinfected between services, so we’re doing as much as we possibly can to make sure we’re keeping our people safe,” Pastor Ralph said.

Both White Newgren and Ralph say they’re looking forward to seeing more smiling faces in the near future as more people continue to become vaccinated.

“When people come together to worship our Lord, there’s a dynamic there that you do not get when you’re worshipping at home, and it’s an excitement that’s hard to replicate,” said Pastor Ralph.

But for now, they agree people should do what is best for them.

“I think we’re probably headed into a season where we’re going to do a lot of everything- inside, outside, virtual, so that everybody has an option of the way that they feel safe and connected to the community,” Pastor White Newgren concluded.

Both SecondFirst and First Free will also continue with virtual options for Sunday for those who still feel more comfortable worshipping from home.