ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church hopes that the Easter holiday will encourage more kids to attend every Sunday.

The little ones were all dressed up in fluffy dresses and dapper suits, but the real reason for the celebration was never forgotten. Members of Freedom “A Church Without Walls” came together on Easter Sunday for a community celebration.

Dr. Kevin McGinnis, the church’s pastor, is new to Rockford. He used the sacred day as a way to connect with his members.

“Easter is essential, not only to the church and for the church, but for people within the communities,” McGinnis said.

The packed sanctuary was full of worship, with no shortage of singing and dancing from both adults and kids. Organizers said that the key is to get people involved at an early age.

“Having the children here is an opportunity for us to teach them the significance of what Easter is really all about,” McGinnis said.

Part of that lesson included entertainment, everything from a puppet show to an Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny was even in attendance, waving to the crowd.

Praise Dance Director Staci Wills wants people to remember the main focus of the holiday.

“This was the day God arisen, so therefore, this is the best time to do it,” Wills said. “The kids like to do Easter egg hunts, even though it doesn’t have anything to do with a Easter bunny or eggs, but they enjoy doing that.”

There is always a bigger picture, according to Wills.

“At the end of the day, we’re just a church, but we’re trying to make it to where we are reaching out to everybody that’s around us,” she said.

Organizer said that they also plan to walk the neighborhood handing out Easter basket to families who could not make it to church.