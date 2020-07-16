Rockford church’s peace mural, designed by Milwaukee artist, nears completion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A community artwork, almost a year in the making, is finally ready for the public to enjoy.

Last August, Second Congregational UCC/First Presbyterian Church, at 318 N Church Street, raised $30,000 to commission Milwaukee artist Tia Richardson to design a a mural on the wall to spread a message of peace. Richardson painted murals in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park following riots there in 2016.

Amateur painters from all over the Rockford area helped paint the mural on 55 large panels which decorate the side of the church.

Richardson says the mural represents “some of the challenges [they face] and how to make it better and what they want for the future of Rockford. And so, the beauty of it is, no matter who looks at it, people can see whatever they want in the mural.”

The process of making the mural will be the subject of a future documentary film.

