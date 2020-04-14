Rockford citizens’ group accuses RVC of moving new technology center away from minority students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A citizen’s group is asking Rock Valley College leaders to hold an open forum to discuss its proposed Advanced Technology Center project.

The Rockford Area Citizens for Transparent and Accountable Government sent college administrators an official grievance letter on Saturday.

Group member and Rockford’s 9th Ward alderman, Bill Rose, says the group wants the college to address the project’s goals in terms of minority recruitment.

Initially, the college earmarked the former Barber-Colman property, at 134 N. Main St, as the location for the ATC, but last October, college administrators announced their intention to instead build it inside the Rockford Register Star building.

Rose says the move away from where low-income and minority students live will make it hard for those students to attend.

“That, I think, has become part of the backburner now,” Rose said. “It’s no longer one of those major goals. So, we just want to ensure that that is part of the conversation moving forward.”

In a statement, Rock Valley College says that they have “At all times, acted in accordance with the best interests of the community college district.”

