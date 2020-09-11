Rockford city Aldermen host roundtable discussion on resident’s top concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the summer Rockford Aldermen opened their ears to and took notes on issues brought to light by community members.

Those city leaders plus local community groups and the Rockford Police Department are putting the information to use.

Thursday night was the first of three round table discussions where leaders discussed what is being done to improve in areas that residents are concerned about.

Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea were among those sitting on the panel.

“As a concerned citizen I attended the listening sessions that they had and I’m here because I want to see the outcome of them,” said Gabrielle Torina. “I like to be an informed citizen. I think that our City of Rockford and many other organizations make information available to us and we should as taxpaying citizens, we should value information that’s given to us.”

7th ward Alderwoman Ann Thompson-Kelly coordinated the discussions.

“Out of the listening sessions where we were just listening to what the residents had to tell us that they were concerned

about and it includes mental health, police body cameras, police accountability, training…police training,” she said. “We need to give them some answers. We need to put some procedures and policies, if we don’t have them, in place, and if we have them we need to be reactive to them.”

Thursday night’s meeting dove deeper into talk about body cameras. City leaders said RPD should have the technology by 2021.

The next two meetings are scheduled for September 15 and 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rockford Police District One Headquarters. The public is welcome to attend, but due to social distancing requirements the room can only hold up to 50 people.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

