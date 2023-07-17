ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford City Council vote has saved what many people claimed was a dead deal.

Aldermen narrowly approved an amendment one week ago that added a project labor agreement (PLA) to the Barber Colman project.

It was a more emotional conversation at Monday night’s meeting. They held a revote after more discussion.

“I will say, we are far more connected and closer on this issue than I really believe the debate has led us to,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “So, I think we’re stronger when we, as a community, are together, and I will say my vote on this is no for the PLA mandate.”

It came down to McNamara to break a tied vote on whether to require a labor agreement for the Barber Colman redevelopment project. There was a different outcome with a full council present.

“And I ran for this seat to speak on behalf of the residents, specifically in ward seven and the little guy, but that is who I will be voting for tonight and no one else,” said 7th Ward Alderwoman Janessa Wilkins.

Wilkins was absent from last week’s meeting. Mark Bonne, 14th Ward alderman, filed a motion to reconsider, which was approved Monday night.

“I was willing to try and create that bridge to allow Alderman Wilkins and the voters she represents in the 7th Ward for their voice to be heard on this issue,” Bonne said. “Again, not being about which side won or which side lost last week’s vote, but about good government and democracy.”

The motion to reconsider passed with a 13-1 vote, with 2nd Ward Alderman Jonathan Loneman being opposed. Chad Tuneberg, 3rd Ward alderman, arrived late to the meeting as he rushed back from Indianapolis to ensure that all 14 representatives were present.

The PLA was ultimately rejected after more discussion.

“If we want to be a really strong community, we have to engage and appreciate out of town developers,” McNamara said. “We want people to invest in our buildings and in our people.”

The development project with J. Jeffers will move forward.