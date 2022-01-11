Rockford City Council approves Civilian Oversight Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Council approved a Civilian Oversight Board on Monday night.

The board is designed to provide transparency between the police and the community. Seven citizens will sit on the board, and they will monitor complaints, review the completed investigations of those complaints, as well as review “Use of Force” incidents.

Board members will also work with the Rockford Police Department to improve and find solutions. The city said that information on how to apply for the board will be available soon.

