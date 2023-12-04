ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford approved the 2024 budget at City Council.

Standing out on the budget plans is the no increase in the property tax levy. Officials say this continues to reduce the property tax burden.

“There is questions that some of us aldermen have, and that is part of our job is to ask questions. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs,” said 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “We’ve kept our levy flat and we wish that other taxing bodies would consider doing that same thing. It’s best for our taxpayers and our homeowners if that was the case. So we do take great pride that we’ve kept the levy flat.”

The proposal achieves budget balance. It also addresses pressing capital equipment replacement needs.

“You know, as we go back to it’s just, you know, increasing spending with public safety, keeping our residents safe, improved infrastructure here in Rockford. And I think, you know, just holding that line, those are the important things that, you know, we should we should be proud of as a city,” said 2nd Ward Alderman Jonathan Logemann.

Aldermen are excited to see good economic indicators as they come to a decision on the budget.

“The big, big ticket item, it’s $214 million overall in the general fund. So that’s, you know, multiple percent increases even over the last ten years. But we’ve seen a lot of revenue increases with the city as well,” Logemann said.

“We have the surplus. And those are things that the administration suggested, but we will put those through proper scrutiny to make sure that it is what is best for the city,” Tuneberg said.