ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Council approved a plan to spend a $32 million budget surplus on six different city projects.

A fire station on Rural Street will be relocated to a newly constructed building in the former Magna grocery store at 3915 E. State Street on the “Miracle Mile.”

The city seized the building in 2020. It was demolished later that year. A condemned strip mall next to the former grocer was also demolished in 2020.

The empty lot, next to the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, has hosted multiple car shows over the years and was used as a pop-up drive-in theater.

The current Rural Street station requires maintenance and repairs, which have been put on pause since the idea of relocating to E. State Street was floated in 2020.

The fire department will also receive funds to update its radio system.

The City Council also directed $1 million toward a home repair program.

More than $13 million will be spent to reconstruct Auburn Street from the Veterans Memorial Circle roundabout to Springfield Avenue, including work to replace 100-year-old water mains, add new sidewalks, and replace 400 lead service lines.

The city undertook a $120,000 study of Auburn Street in 2020, in an effort to identify areas in need of improvement.