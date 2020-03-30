Rockford City Council may fine businesses that refuse to close during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Non-essential businesses that refuse to shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak could be hit with a fine.
Rockford City Council members will consider an ordinance tonight.
If approved, fines of up to $750 would be levied against those businesses.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a Shelter in Place executive order more than a week ago.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says a majority of business owners are already complying.
Businesses that are considered “non-essential” are allowed to operate if they conduct business online only, manage payroll, inventory and perform routine maintenance.
But, they are strictly forbidden from allowing walk-in business.
Businesses that are not bars or restaurants or grocery stores cannot offer curbside pickup.
Questions can be directed to the new Winnebago County COVID-19 Hotline at 815-319-6705.
