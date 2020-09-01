Rockford City Council member to reclaim position after tour in Afghanistan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford City Council member who stepped away from his post to serve in the military overseas is ready to get back to work for his ward.

Jonathan Logemann will reclaim his 2nd Ward seat on September 8th. Logemann resigned from the council last year.

He spent nine months serving in Afghanistan as a member of the Illinois National Guard. He returned home in May.

Tony Gaasparini filled in for Logemann. He will step down at the same meeting next week. Logemann also serves as a teacher at Auburn High School.

