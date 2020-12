ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) Rockford Aldermen came up with a multi-million dollar plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.

City Council passed the Capital Improvement Plan last night. It runs through 2025 and is paid for through 1% sales tax funds and other sources.

Goals include reconstructing parts of Whitman, 11th, and Charles streets, re-paving West State Street, and sidewalk and water main improvements across the city.

View the entire plan here.

