ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday night is shaping up to be a busy one for Rockford City Council.

Aldermen are set to consider a series of programs, as well as an honor for a local sports hero.

First up is a program that some hope will ease the stress of finding a new home in the area. A property tax rebate would be offered on new construction of single and multi-family buildings if approved. The rebate would be in place for three years.

Permitting fees for new construction projects would be waived as well under the deal.

Rockford Public Schools, the Rockford Park District and Winnebago County are also considering similar action.