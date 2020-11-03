Rockford City Council votes to keep property taxes at flat rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A small moment of relief for Rockford homeowners rocked by COVID-19 as the city’s tax levy remains flat. However, residents aren’t completely out of the woods when it comes to a possible tax increase–it all depends on other sectors of the local government.

“I believe right now, during COVID, now is the time to not increase property taxes. We need dollars in the hands of those who need it most, and that’s our citizens,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Rockford City Council voted to hold the city’s property tax levy flat. The decision comes despite the financial challenges created by the pandemic.

The mayor says the city is leaving more than $2 Million on the table that could contribute to the 2021 budget.

“We’ve left positions unfilled, we have not hired other positions, we’ve reduced capital expenditures. We’ve taken a whole host of measures- we’ve talked to our employees, we’ve talked to outside experts, all to focus on our city’s budget so we could live within our means,” Mayor McNamara said.

McNamara says while the city is doing what it can be holding the levy flat, there is still a chance your property taxes could go up when assessment season rolls around.

“We make up less than a quarter of your entire tax bill. So if we keep ours flat, but [if] other government bodies increases theirs, your taxes could still go up,” Mayor McNamara added.

“You look at your tax bill, you’re going to find the school district, the county, the park district, even smaller ones like the airport authority,” explained Conor Brown, the CEO of Rockford Area Realtors.

Brown says multiple taxing bodies have been united in keeping levies flat over the last several years. He’s hopeful the trend continues this year.

“The key is to not only have local governments like the City of Rockford keeping it flat or reducing that levy, but to have all of them doing it at the same time,” Brown added.

Rising property values could also contribute to an increase in what you pay. But McNamara says that’s a good problem to have.

“What we’ve seen in years past, until the last couple of years, is our property taxes were going up and our property values were going down. That’s a really bad combination, and I’m really glad we’ve been able to halt that,” Mayor McNamara concluded.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

