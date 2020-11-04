Rockford city councilman Joe Chiarelli to become Winnebago County Board Chairman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joe Chiarelli (R) defeated Winnebago County board member Bert Gerl to become the next Winnebago County Board Chairman.

Chiarelli will make the leap from Rockford City Council, where he’s currently in his second term as the 14th Ward alderman.

Current chairman Frank Haney (R) chose not to run for re-election. He replaced Scott Christiansen (R) who also chose not to run for re-election.

