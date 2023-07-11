ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last night, the Rockford city council voted to include a union agreement on any redevelopment of the Barber-Colman factory, which City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said would effectively kill a current plan to reinvigorate the property.

“For us, to be that close to having a redevelopment project there and … it just dissolved overnight,” said Pastor William Martin of Providence Baptist Church. “It’s a hurting feeling.”

The former Barber-Colman factory, at 1300 Rock Street, was to be revamped by a Milwaukee-based development company into “The Colman Yards,” a $420 million mixed-use area consisting of residential, commercial, and retail space.

The redevelopment would have been located near the Embassy Suites hotel and the future home of a Rockford to Chicago Metra train station.

On Monday, the city council voted 7-6 in favor of requiring a project labor agreement (PLA) which would require builders to hire local tradesmen for the project, effectively killing the deal with J. Jeffers & Company.

“There was so much money that was already invested. I think it was over $2 million that was already invested in this,” Martin said.

Project First Rate executive director Paul Nolley said a labor agreement is a smart and research-backed tool to protect taxpayers, workers, and contractors by adding provisions, guidelines and standards.

“The fact that someone is saying it’s killing the project, that may be their perspective on it,” Nolley said. “We hope that it moves forward and we believe that a PLA strengthens the entire project for all of those who are involved.”

Martin said he is concerned for the growth of Rockford’s South side but still hopes he will live to see the 40-acre industrial plot be redeveloped.

“I just pray that if it’s not killed, that we can do it. We can do it. But if it is killed, that in the very near future that we can redevelop the property. It needs to be redeveloped,” he said.