Rockford City Market accepting vendor applications for 2020 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market is taking vendor applications for the 2020 season.
The weekly summertime festival features locally grown and produced products.
The City Market is offering a discount on booth fees through February 29th. A vendor application is available here.
The regular deadline for applications is the beginning of April
Rockford City Market opens on Friday, May 15th.
