Rockford City Market accepting vendor applications for 2020 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market is taking vendor applications for the 2020 season.

The weekly summertime festival features locally grown and produced products.

The City Market is offering a discount on booth fees through February 29th. A vendor application is available here.

The regular deadline for applications is the beginning of April

Rockford City Market opens on Friday, May 15th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

