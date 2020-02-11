Live Now
Rockford City Market accepting vendor applications for 2020 season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market is taking vendor applications for the 2020 season.

The weekly summertime festival features locally grown and produced products.

The City Market is offering a discount on booth fees through February 29th. A vendor application is available here.

The regular deadline for applications is the beginning of April

Rockford City Market opens on Friday, May 15th.

