Rockford City Market adapts amid COVID-19 crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –The Rockford City Market is a summer-time staple for the Forest City. Like many others, they are also having to make some changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many local store owners are still looking forward to share their goods with the public when the market opens, which is currently planned to be June 5th.

Aubrie Peterson makes sweets through The Gluten Free Girlfriend and has been looking forward to selling her goodies at the market. While it’s the delay is disappointing, she is still excited for people to try her new desserts.

“I thought it would be a good chance to get my feet wet see how it goes I would love to do a commercial space eventually just bacuse the amount of people that have reached out to me and say ‘so and so has celiac disease’ or ‘I have an allergy, this is so great thank you for doing this.'” Petersen said.

On the other end, Cantina Tacos started at the City Market several years ago. Now, they have their own building on S. Main Street. They say it is a great opportunity for any start-up to get their shot.

“It’s a good way to advertise, good way to promote our business and it’s just I enjoy going to the market in general because there’s so many different vendors so many people you meet it’s just a lot of fun,” explained owner Aakash Patel.

In addition to being delayed until June 5th, there will also be some noticeable differences this year.

“Some of the changes that we’re looking at is to expand the layout so that instead of vendors on two sides of the street we’ll only have vendors on one side of the street,” said Cathy McDermott, the manager of Rockford City Market.

As for Aubrie Peterson, she’s hopeful that the community will will be more united than ever when the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“So I’m hopeful that when things are open the community will respond in a way that supports small businesses that they really enjoy I think that’s something they need to think about right now,” Petersen added.

Currently, the market has 60 venders scheduled which is less than last year. Although the deadline to apply has been extended. Click here for the application.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

