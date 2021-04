ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market is scheduled to return Friday, May 21st and run through the end of September.

Events are being planned across the Stateline after being shut down for most of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of the Rock Regatta will also return this year, on October 10th.

The regatta has not taken place for the past two years. In 2018, high water levels in the Rock River prevented the race from being run.