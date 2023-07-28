ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market has been canceled for Friday, July 28th due to the heat index and predicted severe weather.

McHenry, Boone, Winnebago, Jo-Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle, and Dekalb counties in northern Illinois, as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin, remain under a HEAT ADVISORY until 9 p.m.

Temperatures are anticipated to hit a high of 94 degrees.

This afternoon’s heat and humidity will help prime the atmosphere for another round of severe storms starting late this afternoon.

According to First Warn Meteorologist Joey Marino, the biggest concern between 4 p.m. and midnight will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

The market, which attracts over 70 vendors to its pavilion on Water and State Street in downtown Rockford, has expanded expeditiously since its inception in 2010. 70,000 patrons visited the market in 2013. By 2019, that number swelled to over 110,000

The market is open every Friday through September 29th, from 4:30-8:30